An alleged Khalistani sympathiser who was nabbed from the prominent Gurudwara town of Nanded has been sent to Punjab where he is wanted by the state police in certain cases, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh Keerat, was arrested in a joint operation by Nanded Police’s Local Crime Branch and the Punjab Crime Investigation Department late on February 7.

Thereafter, Keerat – who hails from Ludhiana – was produced before a local court for a transit remand and on Monday he was whisked off to Punjab, an official from the Nanded Police Crime Branch, requesting anonymity, told IANS.

Among other things, Keerat was wanted by the Punjab Police for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, creating social discord and disrupting harmony.

This Maharashtra town, with a large population of Sikhs, is the seat of one of the five ‘Takhts’ of Sikhism with the famous 189-year-old Gurudwara Hazur Sahib that was built at the cremation site of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

