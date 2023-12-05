Khalistani-gangster nexus: ED searches 12 locations in Rajasthan, Haryana (Ld)

In a crackdown on the Khalistani-gangster nexus, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at over 12 locations in Haryana and Rajasthan on premises linked to alleged suspects of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang, sources said.

According to the ED sources, the agency sleuths were carrying out searches at over a dozen locations in the two states on the premises linked to the alleged suspects connected with Khalistan and gangsters.

The source said that the searches were going at the premises linked to close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Kala Jathedi, who are currently lodged in jail.

The source said that the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang were suspected to have links with the Khalistani members abroad.

The searches began on Tuesday early morning and are currently underway at several locations.

The source, however, did not reveal the names of the suspects whose premises were being searched.

The ED officials remained tight-lipped on the development.

Earlier, the NIA had also taken action against the Khalistani and gangster nexus and carried out searches at several locations in multiple states.

