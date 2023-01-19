INDIA

Khalistani graffti painted on walls in west Delhi, police file FIR

“Khalistan-related graffiti”, found painted on walls in areas of west Delhi on Thursday, has been removed, police said.

A senior police official said that in the early morning hours, multiple graffiti raising objectionable slogans ike “Khalistan Zindabad” and “Referendum 2020” appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of west Delhi.

“Based on aforesaid information, a case under Sections 154 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered by the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police,” police spokesman Suman Nalwa said.

Sources said that as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a banned organisation, it is trying to make itself known and wants to be in the news.

