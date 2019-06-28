‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ will make people think: Sonakshi

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her forthcoming project “Khandaani Shafakhana” will make people think why sex still remains a taboo in the society.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, “Khandaani Shafakhana” depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle’s sex clinic in Punjab.

“On hearing the film’s one-line pitch — ‘story of a girl who inherits a sex clinic’ — I was like why would they even approach me for such a film,” Sinha told IANS.

“But when I heard the full story, I said I must do this film because it’s a very relevant and important subject that should be discussed,” she added.

Does she feel the film will take away the taboo around sex?

“I don’t know that, but it will definitely get people to start thinking. It’s a step in that direction. How have we as a society labelled the reason for all of us being here as taboo? It’s something to think about,” said the actress.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar and is slated for release on August 2.

Soon Sinha will also be seen judging a digital fashion reality show “Myntra Fashion Superstar”. The Zoom Studios, the original content arm of Zoom, and Myntra have collaborated to create fashion influencer hunt titled “Myntra Fashion Superstar”.

According to Sinha, “exploring uncharted territories has always been exciting for me.”

“And partaking in ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’ is exactly that for me. If it’s new, unique, never been done before — I am in,” she said.

The show is slated to go live in September across The Zoom Studios and Myntra’s social media platforms.

