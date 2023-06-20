INDIA

Kharge attacks Centre over vacancies in govt jobs

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the Centre over not filling vacancies in the government and accused it of being anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, and also said that by distributing a few thousand appointment letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only “throwing dust into the eyes of the youths in an effort to garner applause”.

Kharge took to Twitter and wrote, “The priority of Modi government has not been to fill the vacancies. As compared to 2014 the vacancies in central government jobs have doubled. Around 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments.”

Taking a swipe at the government, Kharge said, “The insensitive Modi government is anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-backward class and anti-economically weaker sections that is reason why it is not filling vacant posts. By distributing a few thousand appointment letters, Modiji is only throwing dust into the eyes of the youths in an effort to garner applause.”

The Congress has been critical of the central government over the vacant posts in the government departments.

On Sunday, even former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi criticised the government over the decline of over two lakh jobs in the public sector undertakings (PSUs). He said that the PSU’s used to be the pride of India and every youth’s dream for employment, and the hopes of lakhs of youths are being crushed for the benefit of a few capitalist friends.

The BJP has denied the allegations of the Congress.

