INDIA

Kharge calls meeting of opposition leaders to devise floor strategy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has called meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the floor strategy to corner the government in wake of recent face-off of the Indian Army with the Chinese PLA at Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said an invite has beenA send to the leaders of like-minded parties.

The opposition was pressing for discussion in the house but was not allowed by the chair.

Speaking in the house on Tuesday, Kharge had demanded a statement from the Prime Minister, accusing the Centre of being a mute spectator on the Chinese transgressions.

“The valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well-known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions up to Y junction in Depsang Plains continue till date.”

He said the Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh, Chinese build-up next to Pangong Tso Lake area, including building of PLA’s divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti- aircraft guns and armoured carriers, was being continuously ignored by the government.

