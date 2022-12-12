Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday discussed the roadmap for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections with party’s state leaders.

The discussions were on largely on how corner the BJP in the state, and for this, the party will roll out a detailed agitation programme and voter reach out programme.

As per sources, Congress will raise the issue of deprivation of the water of Krishna river and the party will organise a rally in Bijapur. On the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, a yatra will be taken out in each district.

Karnataka goes to polls early next year and Congress has a challenge to defeat the ruling BJP, but has to first overcome internal factionalism, with two groups led by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar present.

Being the home state of Kharge, it is a prestige fight for the Congress.

Kharge was on Saturday on his maiden visit to his home town Kalaburagi after taking over the coveted post.

20221212-202602