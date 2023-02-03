INDIA

Kharge gives suspension notice over Adani issue

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday gave a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value.

The notice has been given amid an increasing likelihood of proceedings of both Houses getting disrupted over the US-based firm Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani group, for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, 16 opposition parties attended a meeting in Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to chalk out a strategy for the day.

There is a likelihood of the Congress-led opposition parties stalling proceedings of both Houses over the Adani group issue.

On Thursday too the proceedings of both Houses were washed out amid protests by the opposition.

The 16 parties which attended the meeting were the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP, NCP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, National Conference, CPI, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), Kerala Congress (Thomas) and RSP among others.

