Congress and several other opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the BJP government at Centre for misusing central agencies for carrying out searches at the office of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

In a statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “The Congress Party condemns the blatant misuse of the ED in searching the office of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.”

He termed it “brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation”.

“Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government. These tactics will not succeed in silencing the Opposition. They only reinforce its determination and resolve to continue its democratic struggle against the anti-people policies of the Modi government,” Kharge said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin said: “The raid conducted by ED at the Secretariat office of Minister Senthil Balaji, is a direct assault on the federal principle. The backdoor tactics of BJP against its political opponents will not yield them desired results.”

“BJP will learn it the hard way soon. The silence of people who are watching BJP’s cheap acts of vindictive politics should not be underestimated. It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 that will sweep BJP away.”

His views were also echoed by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who in a tweet said, “BJP’s misuse of central agencies to harass and intimidate the opposition continues unabated. Strongly condemn the ED raids against V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister. Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy.”

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also came out in support of the Tamil Nadu Minister, saying: “I condemn the political vendetta by BJP against DMK today. Misuse of central agencies continues. ED raids in Tamil Nadu at office of Minister for Prohibition and Excise at the state secretariat and his official residence are unacceptable. Desperate acts by BJP.”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too slammed the BJP government at Centre and said, “I strongly condemn ED’s incessant actions against the Ministers of governments ruled by Opposition Parties. With the raids on Senthil Balaji’s office, ED has now ventured to the southern states with its sinister motive to crush the voice against undemocratic Central government.”

