Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell and discussed ways to deepen ties between the two nations.

In a tweet, Kharge said: “India and Australia have several commonalities, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction. Our strategic partnership has grown in strength and in importance. Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell met me, as we discussed ways to deepen the relationship between the two countries.”

He also attached the pictures from the meeting.

According to party leaders, Germany’s Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann is also to meet Kharge later in the day.

