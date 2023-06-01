In a bid to connect with the party leaders and workers, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday held a ‘janta darbar’ at the party headquarters here.

Kharge met party workers and leaders coming from different parts of the country here at the party headquarters and even with those, who did not have any appointment with him.

After meeting the party workers, Kharge said, “Congress is strength of the country. Our hardworking workers are our power. Today met several party workers at the party headquarters and appealed to them to work to strengthen the party. With the free wheeling discussion, I got to know the mood of the people. Will keep on meeting like this in future.”

This is for the fourth time that Kharge met party workers at the party headquarters in his office. Kharge had taken over as the new party chief in October last year. He was elected as the new party President after elections to the top post of the party.

After taking charge as Congress President, he has been meeting party leaders and workers at the party office as well at his residence 10 Rajaji Marg.

20230601-210201