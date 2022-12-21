Congress Chief Malikarjun Kharge met US charge d’Affaires, Ambassador Elizabeth Jones here on Wednesday and discussed the India-US ties.

Later Kharge tweeted, “India-U.S. strategic partnership is based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence on global issues.Pleasure meeting @USAndIndia’s Charge d’Affaires, Amb Elizabeth Jones.

“Gifted her Gandhi ji’s ‘My Experiments with Truth’ & Pt. Nehru’s ‘The Discovery of India’.”

Kharge was recently elected as the president of the Congress party. He has been meeting diplomats and the meeting with the US diplomat in the national capital was a courtesy meeting, said a source.

Ambassador A. Elizabeth Jones assumed the role of Charge d’Affaires ad interim on October 26, 2022 as per the US Embassy website.

