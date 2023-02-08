INDIA

Kharge mentioning a business house invites rap from RS chair

During the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), said that “one person became rich as his wealth increased 12 times from 2019”, which drew objections from the Chair and treasury bench.

“Wealth of one of the closest friends of the Prime Minister increased by 12 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group but what Jadu (magic) happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore came. Is it due to the favour of friendship,” said Kharge.

However, the chair and the treasury benches objected to it.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “You are insinuating the Prime Minister which can’t be allowed… Any report from any corner of the world cannot be quoted here.”

Even the leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that LoP casting aspersions on the Prime Minister is unacceptable.

While BJP’s Sushil Modi raised the point of order that any allegations made, a notice should be given in advance which the chair will validate.

The Finance Minister too said, “The LoP is insinuating the Hon’ble Prime Minister. “

The Congress members said that they have not taken the name of the Prime Minister.

The LoP, however, continued his tirade against the Adani Group.

He said that the group is taking money from the public sector banks and purchasing the public sector undertakings. “Privatisation is also diminishing the reservation system which they could have got in the PSUs,” said Kharge.

