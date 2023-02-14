INDIA

Kharge pays tributes to Pulwama heroes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who died in a terror attack on this day four years ago.

Kharge said, “We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. We remember their indomitable valour and courage in the service of the nation. Lest We Forget.”

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had orchestrated an attack on the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

Days after the dastardly terror attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the terror case, has named JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, slain terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan as accused in the case.

