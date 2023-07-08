INDIA

Kharge, Rahul pay tributes to ex-Andhra CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 74th birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 74th birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Kharge recalled the contributions of Reddy and said, “A compassionate leader of the people, he steered the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh till his last breath. Our homage to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary. His contribution to public life and to the Congress party shall always be cherished.”

Paying tributes to Reddy, who played an important role for the party in the united Andhra Pradesh, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “My tributes to senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ji, on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader who devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He shall always be remembered.”

Rajasekhara Reddy was born on July 8, 1949 and died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. His birthday is observed as ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day) in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress leaders’ homage to Reddy on his birth anniversary is being seen as a step to bring his daughter Y.S. Sharmila and her party YSRTP into the Congress fold.

2023070835833

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man impersonating as PA of Railway Minister arrested

    Man kills father over property dispute in Gurugram

    ‘Dramatic fall from grace’: Ian Bishop, Brathwaite dissect West Indies’ failure...

    Digvijaya Singh to file nomination for Congress president