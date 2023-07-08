Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 74th birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Kharge recalled the contributions of Reddy and said, “A compassionate leader of the people, he steered the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh till his last breath. Our homage to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary. His contribution to public life and to the Congress party shall always be cherished.”

Paying tributes to Reddy, who played an important role for the party in the united Andhra Pradesh, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “My tributes to senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ji, on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader who devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He shall always be remembered.”

Rajasekhara Reddy was born on July 8, 1949 and died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. His birthday is observed as ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ (Farmer’s Day) in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress leaders’ homage to Reddy on his birth anniversary is being seen as a step to bring his daughter Y.S. Sharmila and her party YSRTP into the Congress fold.

