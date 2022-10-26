INDIA

Kharge sets up 47-member Steering Committee in place of CWC

NewsWire
0
0

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee – the party’s highest decision-making authority, AICC General Secretaries and incharges had tendered their resignation.

The new President will announce his new team subsequently.

Earlier Kharge, in his maiden speech as President, said that “there is attempt the replace Baba Saheb’s (B.R. Ambedkar) Constitution with the Sangh Constitution and Congress will not let it happen”.

He alleged that the new India is without jobs, poverty and farmers ae being crushed under wheels. While the government effort is to make the nation oppositionless but the Congress will fight the government for the people, he asserted.

20221026-191601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YSRCP rejects BJP allegation of government targeting Hindu festivals

    R’than minister compares Sachin Pilot with Maharabharat’s Abhimanyu

    Telecom Bill should aim to minimise regulatory burden, overlaps: Nasscom

    Gurugram: Vehicles displaying caste identities to face action