INDIA

Kharge takes over as first non-Gandhi Cong prez after 24 yrs

Mallikarjun Kharge has officially taken over as the Congress president and became the first non-Gandhi after a gap of 24 years to be the party chief.

Ahead of his official takeover as the Congress president on Wednesday, Kharge paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, and also visited the Samta Sthal and Shakti Sthal.

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were present along with other senior leaders of the party. Rahul Gandhi took a break from his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to attend the Kharge takeover.

