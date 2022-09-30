INDIA

Kharge, Tharoor file nomination for Cong prez poll

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed nominations for the October 17 party president polls, while Digvijaya Singh opted out of the race.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “Kharge is our senior and I have told him that I will be your proposer and my commitment is towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.”

Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “I am going to sign papers for Khargeji. “

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, filed his nomination after meeting interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, Friday is the last day of filing nomination papers for the post.

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh met Kharge at the latter’s residence. It is being said that after Kharge emerged as the top choice of Gandhis for the top post, Singh withdrew from the race.

Late on Thursday night, the G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma’s residence but did not divulge details of the meeting.

One of the most vocal G-23 faces, Manish Tewari, said this morning that it was time to strengthen the party and termed the recent events in Rajasthan “unfortunate”.

“Leadership, ideological clarity, narrative & transparent access to resources are pillars of ‘A’ political party, Given recent unfortunate events it’s time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee Y’Y& work for a Consensus & effective Presidency,” Tewari said in his tweet.

20220930-141006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US preparing to create ‘Ukrainian Zelensky govt in exile’ in Poland

    BJP’s elected representatives to carry out public outreach activities

    ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again on Thursday

    Delhi reports 1,333 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths