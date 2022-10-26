INDIA

Kharge to take charge as Cong chief, pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of his official takeover as the Congress president on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, and also visited the Samta Sthal and Shakti Sthal.

Kharge will be taking his charge at 10.30 a.m. at the AICC headquarters. Over 1000 artists will perform at the ceremony, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “About 1400 Indian artists will perform and 100 from abroad.”

Rahul Gandhi will also be present along with Sonia Gandhi.

An invite for the function was sent out by party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, “Function for the presentation of certificate of election to the newly elected Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge will be held on Wednesday the 26th October 2022 at 10.30 a.m. at AICC Headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi. You are cordially invited to attend the function.”

20221026-090004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mizoram: Detoxification camp for cops on alcoholism, substance abuse

    Fig at Malcha aims to lead the conscious cafe movement in...

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan look to assert supremacy in...

    IPL 2022: The price tag does not really matter to me,...