The Congress on Monday urged the Centre to provide additional relief to Himachal Pradesh under the PM CARES Fund as the state was lashed by heavy rain for three straight days.

Taking to Twitter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Due to deaths of many people due to excessive rains in the states of North India is sad and painful. Talked to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Relief operations have picked up pace in the state and every effort is being made to evacuate the people of the rain-hit areas to safety, despite the inclement weather. SDRF and NDRF teams are doing this work.

“Appropriate compensation will be given to the victims and all possible help will be provided to compensate for the loss of life and property. We have instructed all the Congress MLAs to help the affected people in their respective areas in every way. All Congress workers are requested to contribute to the relief.

“Urge the Central government to make available an additional relief amount from the PM CARES Fund for Himachal Pradesh and other states. Our thoughts are with those affected during this difficult time.”

Heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in several parts of north India, claiming at least 19 lives in the past three days.

Himachal Pradesh was worst-hit, as all major rivers are in spate, bringing normal life to a standstill.

The weather office has predicted more rain for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas.

