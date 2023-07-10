INDIA

Kharge urges Centre to provide additional relief to rain-hit Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Monday urged the Centre to provide additional relief to Himachal Pradesh under the PM CARES Fund as the state was lashed by heavy rain for three straight days.

Taking to Twitter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Due to deaths of many people due to excessive rains in the states of North India is sad and painful. Talked to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Relief operations have picked up pace in the state and every effort is being made to evacuate the people of the rain-hit areas to safety, despite the inclement weather. SDRF and NDRF teams are doing this work.

“Appropriate compensation will be given to the victims and all possible help will be provided to compensate for the loss of life and property. We have instructed all the Congress MLAs to help the affected people in their respective areas in every way. All Congress workers are requested to contribute to the relief.

“Urge the Central government to make available an additional relief amount from the PM CARES Fund for Himachal Pradesh and other states. Our thoughts are with those affected during this difficult time.”

Heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in several parts of north India, claiming at least 19 lives in the past three days.

Himachal Pradesh was worst-hit, as all major rivers are in spate, bringing normal life to a standstill.

The weather office has predicted more rain for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas.

2023071036717

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre gives Y-category security to 5 BJP leaders in Punjab

    Wimbledon 2023: Rublev races into second round on rain-hit first day;...

    Missing 13-month-old girl found dead in Hyderabad

    Paytm lending business at annualised run rate of $4.8 bn, disburses...