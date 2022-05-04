Popular TV daredevil reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which is a remake of the American reality show, ‘Fear Factor’ is geared up for its 12th season.

The reality show is all about celebrities stepping away from their comfort zones and trying to complete dangerous stunts is a sight most fans eagerly wait for year after year.

As per latest reports, Television actress Rubina Dilaik, of ‘Choti Bahu’ fame has been signed on as the first contestant for the 12th instalment of the Khatron Ke Khiladi show.

Rubina Dilaik was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss in its 14th edition and now it seems like she is all set to take on another kind of reality show. The actress is very excited to be a part of this adventure show and had stated that the obstacles she faced in her real life have made her stronger and these experiences served as motivation for her to be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is expected to be back on the show as the host. Confirming this, Rubina stated that she feels the action movie director will guide her well on the show. For the unversed, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and he gained quite the following for his stint on the show. In the subsequent season, it remains to be seen if Rubina can match up to her husband’s popularity.

Rubina became famous playing the much-loved daughter-in-law in the TV soap, ‘Choti Bahu’, which she followed up with the TV serial, ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, where she played a transgender. Besides Rubina, the rumour mill states that Shivangi Joshi, Rakhi Sawant, Erica Fernandes, Munawar Faruqi and Tushar Kalia could also be the other potential contestants for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.