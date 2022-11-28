Representatives of several business associations of Delhi met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday to discuss the expansion and shifting of their businesses to the state.

Khattar said that a comprehensive plan for establishing wholesale markets would be prepared in coordination with the concerned officials.

With Delhi’s wholesale market exploring possibilities in Haryana, Khattar assured the traders providing space for the market by developing the areas adjacent to the state.

He added that the wholesale business associations could place their demands before the government, following which a detailed plan covering all business related aspects would be prepared.

“For example, banks, hotels, transport, accommodation for workers, market for goods of daily needs, etc. all the basic needs and facilities will be available there. Suggestions of business associations will also be taken in the work of gathering facilities,” he added.

The CM further said if the need arises, the state government would come up with a warehousing policy for the wholesale market traders Delhi.

In the meeting held at Delhi’s Haryana Bhawan, traders were all praise for the business-friendly policies of the government and said that all traders agreed that the state is a safe place for business.

One of the office bearers present in the meeting said that: “It is not easy to do business in Delhi now. Here, the market has become tight and in the name of pollution, transport is stopped again and again… which affects the business.”

He said that the traders would pay revenue to the government and in turn would get a chance to engage in business.

On behalf of the business associations, Kuldeep Chahal said that the conversation with the CM was fruitful.

The heads and office bearers of different associations such as Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Daryaganj, Delhi Marble Dealers Association, Transport Association among others were present in the meeting.

20221129-001003