Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated the Sikh community on the decision of the Supreme Court to constitute a separate Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for Haryana.

He said soon a commission or authority will be constituted and after that the election of Haryana Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee will be conducted.

The Chief Minister paid an obeisance at Gurudwara Pehli Patshahi in Panipat and Gurudwara Israna Sahib ji.

The Chief Minister said the issue of separate Gurdwara Management Committee for Haryana was long pending in the Supreme Court.

He said after this decision all 52 gurdwaras in the state will work under the supervision of this committee and will continue to serve society through their selfless service.

He appealed to the Sangat to collectively select the committee for rendering service to society.

20220925-180001