Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday held a meeting with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav here, in a bid to speed up the process of the Aravali Safari Park project.

The park is proposed to be set up in an area of 10,000 acres in the areas of Gurugram district of Haryana.

“The Aravalli Safari Park Project would be an important component towards developing Haryana as a Tourism Hub,” the Chief Minister said while interacting with the media persons.

Khattar discussed in-depth with the Union Minister in the context of Aravalli Safari Park to be set up on the basis of world class design and standards.

The regional cultural identity of Haryana will be included in the format of Aravalli Safari Park.

According to the government, before setting up the park, some world class safari parks sites will also be visited by the officials to study their design and standards.The meeting was attended by Haryana CM’s PS, V. Umashankar, Haryana Tourism PS M.D. Sinha, and other senior officials from the Central government.

20220525-204426