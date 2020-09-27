Khattar meets Shah, discusses farm bills among other issues

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence here and discussed various matters, while also apprising him of feedback from the state’s farmers on the three recently-passed contentious farms bills that have received the President’s assent.

In the meeting which lasted around 40 minutes, the two are also understood to have discussed the attitude of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party, which supports the BJP in the state, party sources said.

The expansion of the Khattar cabinet is also overdue, as well as appointments to the state BJP unit, and both these issues too figured in the meeting, the sources said.

Khattar had also discussed these matters with party President J.P. Nadda on Saturday, and then with General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh on Sunday morning.

On the issue of the farm bills, Shah is also learnt to have emphasised that an awareness campaign be conducted among the state’s farmers “to dispel the misinformation being spread by opposition parties”, the sources said.

–IANS

