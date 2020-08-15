Khattar remembers Galwan Valley heroes at I-Day parade

Panchkula (Haryana), Aug 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unfurled the national flag on the 74th Independence Day here and paid rich tributes to the Army men for their bravery in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh.

“This a day to remember our martyrs who sacrificed their lives to make India independent,” he said in his speech.

“I salute the bravehearts of the Galwan Valley who lost their lives while safeguarding the Indian borders. I thank the corona warriors too for fighting against the pandemic,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the laying of the foundation stone of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was historic and ended the 500-year wait and struggle of the devotees.

On the occasion, Khattar honoured COVID-19 warriors like doctors, sanitation workers, and police personnel for working tirelessly amid the pandemic.

–IANS

vg/tsb