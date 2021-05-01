Amid an alarming Covid-19 situation in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will directly monitor Covid-19 management measures, health infrastructure and availability of medicines, while other ministers of the state have been assigned different districts of Haryana.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Rajpal, CEO Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has been appointed Covid-19 nodal officer for the district. An order in this regard was issued by the state government on Saturday.

Apart from this, the Haryana government has decided to utilize the services of the IPS/IAS officers, who are having MBBS qualifications, for Covid-19 related duties.

Gurugram reported 4,099 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, At present, there are 38,561 active Covid cases in Gurugram out of which 35,879 are in home isolation. The number of recovered patients stands at 87,984.

