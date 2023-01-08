INDIASPORTS

Khelo India National Women Kho Kho leagues to take place this month in Punjab, Ranchi

The Khelo India Senior Women National Kho Kho league is set to take place at the Chandigarh University, Punjab, from January 10 to 13.

To be held over three phases, the league is being organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India, with full financial support of the Union Sports ministry.

The ministry has sanctioned the tournament at a total cost of Rs 32.25 Lakh over the three phases, which includes a total sum of Rs 18 Lakh as prize money for the top 4 positions over the 3 Phases. A total of 12 teams will be a part of the tournament and close to 200 players are slated to participate.

Also, the Kho Kho women’s league for junior and sub-junior age groups is scheduled from January 16 to 19 at the Alberta Ekka Kho Kho stadium in Hotwar, Ranchi.

