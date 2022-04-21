INDIASPORTS

Khelo India Scheme has taken the financial pressure off athletes, says swimmer Rujuta Khade

Two-time gold medallist in swimming nationals, Rujuta Khade has said that the Khelo India scheme has taken a lot of financial pressure off the athletes.

The 26-year-old swimmer, who will represent Shivaji University in the Khelo India University Games 2021, added that athletes don’t have to make compromises in their training programme these days because universities and state bodies have been supporting them to perform well at this stage.

“The Khelo India Scheme has taken a lot of the financial pressure off the athletes, who don’t have to make as many compromises in their training programme these days because universities and state bodies have been more forthcoming in supporting their athletes to perform well at this stage,” she said.

“I think the Khelo India Games are a great initiative. Back when I was in school, there used to be no platform as big as this one for athletes to prove their mettle. Athletes and their families used to feel a lot of financial pressure to keep up with the demands of the sport, and in the absence of major events to showcase one’s performance, this pressure can be difficult to deal with,” Rujuta said.

Looking forward to delivering solid performance at the Khelo India University Games 2021, the Mumbai-based swimmer said, “I am really looking forward to the Khelo India University Games. This is going to be my first major competition of the year, and I’m excited to see where I stand with the training that I have done in the off-season. That will help me prepare better for the Asian Games trials coming up in June-July.”

Rujuta has her sights set firmly on representing India in the biggest competitions in the years to come.

“I am training hard to make it to the Asian Games this year, and after that, I want to focus on making the cut for the World Championships next year. These are my aspirations for the near future,” she signed off.

