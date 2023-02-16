INDIASPORTS

Khelo India women’s weightlifting, cycling events to take place this month

The Khelo India National ranking women weightlifting tournament for senior, junior and youth women (3rd Phase) is set to be held at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Kankarbagh, Patna from February 18-24.

A total amount of INR 1.47 crore has been approved for 3 Women’s Weightlifting tournaments and it includes a total sum of INR 48.3 lakh for the top 8 ranked Weightlifters across ten weight categories in all age groups.

Around 400 weightlifters will participate in Patna.

Meanwhile, a host of Track and Road Cycling events are also scheduled this month (From February 19-28) across the West Zone, South Zone and North Zones of the country.

