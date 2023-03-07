ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Khelo Shyam Sang Hori’ is a traditional folk song ‘recreated in a modern way’

NewsWire
0
0

After penning down the lyrics for some iconic films like ‘Life In A Metro’, ‘PK’, ‘Bas Ek Pal’, ‘Khoobsurat’, singer and lyricist Amitabh S Verma is all set to release his next song ‘Khelo Shyam Sang Hori’ this Holi.

The music video for this foot tapping number is being shot in Vrindavan and it features Riva Arora and Aarush Varma.

While talking about the song, Amitabh S Verma said: “This is traditional bandish which is based on Raag Kafi. It is a very old traditional folk song which has been recreated in a modern way. We have added fresh lyrics to the traditional song, and also added a fresh new orchestration and modern arrangement. The entire song is shot in Vrindavan.”

Briefing about the cast of the music video, he added: “We have two young artists who feature in this song, Riva Arora and Aarush Varma. Riva represents Radha and Aarush portrays the character of Lord Krishna. In Vrindavan, it is believed that every boy is Krishna and every girl is Radha and the song beautifully captures that. Riva has been a part of numerous TV, OTT and films in the past. ‘Rockstar’, ‘Uri’ are a few known ones. Aarush won international accolades with his short film ‘The God and the Blind’ and is now all set for his debut in Bollywood with ‘OMG2’ where he plays Pankaj Tripathi’s son.”

The song is being produced by Shruti Anindita Vermaa and Me 2 Films in association with Uttar Pradesh Braj Vikas Tirth Parishad.

20230307-191604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Deity role sparks my interest in acting,’ says Vishal Karwal

    Nora Fatehi: After success of ‘Dilbar’, to return as Dilruba feels...

    Jonita Gandhi: ‘Top Tucker’ took around 20 minutes to record

    120 bigwigs expected for Katrina-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding