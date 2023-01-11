INDIALIFESTYLE

Khemka gets 55th transfer in 31 years

The Haryana government has transferred senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka for the 55th time in his career of 31 years.

Khemka, Additional Chief Secretary in the Science and Technology Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Archives Department.

The 1991-batch IAS officer’s transfer comes days after he wrote to Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, saying he did not have enough work with the merger of his Science and Technology Department into the Higher Education Department.

In the letter, he indicated that the workload in the Science and Technology Department “was not more than two-three hours per week”, said a communication by him.

