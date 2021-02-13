Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted within six months and a land has been identified for its construction.

The possession of the land will be handed over to the concerned agency by February 28, following which it will take them 3 to 4 months for the completion of the toll and then the toll plaza will be shifted, Khattar said in a programme at IMT Manesar.

The Chief Minister also informed that a project of Rs 8,000 crore is being prepared to connect Manesar with the metro rail, which is currently in the pipeline. The project will be implemented by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation.

The shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza has been in the pipeline for more than five years from now.

The High Court had vacated the stay on the 50 acre of land in January 2020, allowing the state government to take over the land in Panchgaon. The court had also constituted a committee to settle dispute between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the land owners.

According to the sources, owners of the 50 acre of land had filed a compensation litigation, even as the officials claimed that most of the cases were resolved.

“Only one case is pending and will soon be sorted,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

HSIIDC had identified 38 acres of land for shifting the the toll plaza in Sehrawan, but environmentalists raised objection saying that the area was a wildlife corridor. Later the Panchgaon was earmarked for the toll plaza.

The decision to shift the Kherki Daula toll plaza, that connects Gurugram with Manesar, is expected to bring relief to the people staying in the newer sectors of Gurugram.

