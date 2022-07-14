Entrepreneur and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is all set to be a mother of two. The 38-year-old star of ‘The Kardashians’ is about to welcome her second child via surrogate. She shares this baby with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A representative of the Kardashian told People, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Tragically, the surrogate was already expecting before the NBA player, Thompson’s cheating scandal broke out in December. In January 2022, Thompson confirmed on social media that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

He posted on his Instagram stories and wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

At that time, he also apologised to Khloe Kardashian and said, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe and Tristan have been an on and off couple for many years now, since they first got together in 2016. The couple welcomed their first baby, a girl named True in 2018. Thompson is also father to a 5-year-old boy called Prince whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.