ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Khloe left with ’emotional trauma on the brain’ due to ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating

NewsWire
0
0

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal has rendered reality star Khloe Kardashian with “emotional trauma on the brain”.

Last year, Kardashian, 38, made the shocking discovery that Tristan Thompson, 31, was expecting another baby with another woman, weeks after their surrogate became pregnant with their second child, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the latest episode of the Kardashian’s Hulu show, sister Kendall encouraged Khloe to have an MRI test to see how her brain was functioning after the ordeal.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Dr. Daniel Amen led the scientific stunt and compared Khloe’s brain with sister Kendall Jenner’s, confirming that Khloe had some recent “emotional trauma”.

The medic instantly noticed some impact, which Khloe quickly pinned down to being a result of a car crash she got into when she was just a teenager. “I went through a car windshield when I was 16, headfirst. I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that,” she explained.

Dr Amen revealed: “You worry, and you can be anxious and you’ve had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma.”

Spilling all on what it could be, Khloe told the doctor: “My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant.”

20220930-115605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Angelina revealed as plaintiff in FBI lawsuit related to Pitt assault...

    Emily Blunt finds ‘real sense of purpose’ in helping people who...

    BTS inducted into 2022 Guinness World Records ‘Hall of Fame’

    Eddie Van Halen’s son slams the Grammys