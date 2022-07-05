Vidyut Jammwal and his ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’ team have been busy promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha’ quite extensively.

But over the course of the promotions, one particular song used in the movie has come under fire as it was accused of hurting the Shia community sentiments.

As a result, the movie, directed by Faruk Kabir took to social media to pen a heartfelt note of apology to the Shia community for unintentionally hurting their sentiments.

In the note they posted on social media, it read, “We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the Shia Sect of the (Muslim) community and sincerely apologize for the fact that elements of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by people of the community for the word ‘Hussain’ and the use of the matam zanjeer.”

The makers further elaborated on the changes they have made. They said, “We have unilaterally decided to make changes to the song. In consultation with the CBFC Censor Board, we have removed zanjeer blades from the song and we’ve changed the lyrics of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ to ‘Junoon Hai’. Please know that no Shia community member has been captured in the wrong light in the film nor does the film show any person of the Shia community attacking anyone. The song was created with the utmost pious intent to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain in his battle against the oppressors. The intention was never to hurt religious sentiments.”

The note was concluded by saying, “Keeping in mind the sentiments of the Shia community we have made the aforementioned changes in the film.”

This note was shared by the ‘Khuda Hafiz’ team including Vidyut Jammwal, the lead of the movie, who posted this note on his Instagram story. Besides, Vidyut Jammwal, the movie also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Rajesh Tailang among others. It is slated to release in cinemas on July 8, 2022.