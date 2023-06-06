ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Khupte Tithe Gupte’ host Avdhoot Gupte says show’s comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show ‘Khupte Tithe Gupte’ once again, has shared that for him the third season felt like reuniting with an old friend.

The most interesting part about the new season is a ‘special chair’ that will be the main attraction of the show. Avadhoot will pose questions to the guests in an attempt to elicit honest replies. The guests seated in this special chair will answer the poking questions in an honest and candid manner.

Speaking about the comeback, Avdhoot Gupte said “Returning to this show felt like reuniting with an old friend. This show is very close to my heart. Audiences have always loved this show, and I am confident that the upcoming season will be loved again and will be a special treat to make viewers’ Sundays special.”

The show will feature a superlative lineup of politicians, celebrities and VIP personalities from various industries. Kick starting the season, politician Raj Thackrey was recently seen as the inaugural guest.

‘Khupte Tithe Gupte’ airs every Sunday on Zee Marathi.

20230606-134604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I humbly accept this amazing b’day gift: Ram Charan on ‘RRR’...

    ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ is raw, brutal and intense, but with a...

    Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves makes wife Katrina blush

    ‘Sathyaraj sir is my lucky mascot,’ says Prabhas on ‘Baahubali’ co-star