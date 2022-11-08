ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Khushboo Atre all set to outgrow Ratna of ‘Criminal Justice’ with ‘Capsule Gill’

Khushboo Atre, ‘Ratna’ of the web series ‘Criminal Justice – Adhura Sach’, is all set to be part of the upcoming film ‘Capsule Gill’ starring Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar.

The actress has been on the cast of movies and series such as ‘Criminal Justice 2’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Illegal’, ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Vodka Diaries’.

She opens up about her role in her upcoming project, saying: “Due to my work in ‘Criminal Justice’, I have always been known as Ratna, but now I want people to recognise and adore me for every character I portray. My character in ‘Capsule Gill’ is one such role that has been quite different for me from my previous roles. Because this is one of those characters that will represent and challenge me as a new Khushboo.”

The actress is quite excited to share screen space with Akshay and Parineeti. “I can’t say too much about my role, but it was all exciting and challenging at the same time. I can’t control my excitement since Parineeti and Akshay Sir were such a pleasure to work with. I just hope that this ends up becoming the greatest possible outcome for me,” she added.

‘Capsule Gill’ is based on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued miners stuck inside a coal mine.

