Actress Khushboo Khan, who last featured in the music video ‘Meri Bandi’, is now all set for her next music video ‘Mujhe Tumse Pyar Hogaya’ along with actor Aadil Khan.

She says: “I enjoy doing music videos. I’m really excited that ahead this year I have already signed many such videos. But now I’m looking forward for the release of my upcoming music video, ‘Mujhe Tumse Pyar Hogaya’. Its a love track and I’m sure audience will enjoy it.”

The song ‘Mujhe Tumse Pyar Hogaya’ is sung by singer Utkarsh Saxena and is directed by Ramji Gulati.

Khushboo adds shooting for music videos is always fun.

She adds: “Shooting for music videos is always a treat as you get to explore beautiful locations. You don’t get bored. Every time you get to meet and enjoy new company. And as an actor I feel music videos these days get you great recognition. It also helps you to grow as an actor, as you need to act and narrate the complete story in a few minutes.”

‘Mujhe Tumse Pyar Hogaya’ will release on May 25.

20220524-124404