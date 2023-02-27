Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai on Monday said that actor-turned-politician and BJP national executive member, Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women.

The order issued by the NCW Director said that the nomination is for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Annamalai in a tweet congratulated Khushbu on her nomination for the post of NCW member.

He said: “It is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights!”

Khushbu in her response said that Annamalai has always been a great encouragement to her.

Khushbu has been in the news for her outbursts against rival political leaders.

