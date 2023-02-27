INDIA

Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai on Monday said that actor-turned-politician and BJP national executive member, Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women.

The order issued by the NCW Director said that the nomination is for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Annamalai in a tweet congratulated Khushbu on her nomination for the post of NCW member.

He said: “It is a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights!”

Khushbu in her response said that Annamalai has always been a great encouragement to her.

Khushbu has been in the news for her outbursts against rival political leaders.

20230227-145206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Some fulfilling their interests through farmers’ protest’

    From Kajol & Revathy to parents of Sumbul, Tina, Shalin, there’s...

    Parliament proceedings likely to witness disruptions over Adani issue for 2nd...

    TN professor loses Rs 23L in online scam promising job in...