Khushbu Sundar replies to trolls claiming she ‘converted’ to marry husband Sundar C

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has clapped back at trolls accusing her of converting to marry her husband and filmmaker Sunder C. She added that her 23 years of marriage is “rock solid.”

Khushbu took to Twitter to give it back to trolls and said that they have not heard of “special marriage act”.

“Those who question my marriage, or say I have converted to marry my husband, I say get some sense n education pls. Sad, they have never heard of ‘special marriage act’ which exists in our country.”

“I have neither converted nor have been asked to do so. My marriage of 23 yrs is rock solid, based on trust, respect, equality and love. So those who have doubts, pls go for a hike. You need it.”

Khushbu, who started her career as a child artiste in showbiz, married film actor, director and producer Sundar C in 2000. She has been using the married name Khushbu Sundar since then. They have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita. She added her husband’s name Sundar to her name after marriage.

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 is an Act of the Parliament with provision for civil marriage for people of the country and all Indian nationals in foreign countries, irrelevant of the religion or faith followed by either party.

