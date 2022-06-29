Actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday urged the media to report responsibly after a section of it wrongly reported that Vidyasagar, the husband of actress Meena, had passed away due to Covid.

Vidyasagar (48) had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for a lung ailment.

Taking to Twitter, the actress said, “I very humbly request the media to be (a) little responsible. Meena’s husband had Covid three months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Please do not send out a wrong message and create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to Covid. Yes we need to cautious, but please.”

The actress also expressed her condolences to the actress and her family.

She wrote, “Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena’s husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena and her young daughter. Life is cruel. At a loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP”

The funeral of Vidyasagar is to take place on Wednesday at the Besant Nagar Crematorium on Chennai.

