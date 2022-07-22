Actress Khushi Dubey, who is playing Chikki in web show ‘Aashiqana’, says that she was so happy when she was offered the role. She feels that the show has everything to grab the attention of the audience.

“I think my role in ‘Aashiqana’ is a dream-come-true role for any actor. The entire concept of the show is murder, romance, thriller and these are some of the things that I personally like a lot. And I was really speechless when I got to know about this role,” she says.

“I’m fortunate to get to play the main lead where I’m getting to do a lot of action sequences. We sometimes even have night shoots as per the requirement and I have got some injuries also, but all this is part of the game,” adds the actress who has done shows like ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’, ‘Baa Bahoo aur Baby’ and films like ‘Bombay Talkies’ and Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Talking about how she entered the industry, Khushi says: “When I faced the camera for the first time, I wasn’t camera conscious at all. I remember one of my dad’s friends saw me and told him, ‘Her eyes are really expressive. Why don’t you put her into the media line?’. My dad agreed and the photo shoot happened at my place. I was really camera-friendly and after that, my first project was ‘Ankahee’ under Vikram Bhatt’s direction. So, that was my first encounter with the camera,” she says.

She further shares her journey as a child star to playing a lead role: “It’s been going great; from playing the child star to playing the lead role. When I was a kid, I gained a lot of fame through my shows, one of which was ‘Naagin’. Whenever I used to go to school, my friends and teachers, especially my Principal ma’am used to appreciate my work. Of course, I had to balance my shooting with my education. Since I was also good in studies, I could balance well.”

The best compliment she has received: “A lot of fans are telling me on social media that my acting and action sequences are effortless.”

Talking about the kind of content being made, she says: “Audiences are exposed to a wide variety of content, be it films, TV or OTT. So, the competition is high and the makers are striving for perfection.”

‘Aashiqana’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

20220722-130201