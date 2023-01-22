INDIA

Khushi Dubey finally released after 30 months in jail

Khushi Dubey, an accused in the Bikru massacre and widow of slain gangster Amar Dubey, was released from jail on the orders of the Supreme Court, late on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on January 4 granted regular bail to Khushi Dubey. She is accused of helping the key accused in the case. Arrested as a minor, she was lodged in Kanpur Dehat jail for over 30 months.

Earlier, Khushi had challenged the Allahabad High Court order denying her bail in the case. The apex court, while granting bail to Khushi, said she was a juvenile at the time of the incident in July 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Police had opposed the bail plea of Khushi Dubey.

Before the high court, Khushi had said she was declared a juvenile by a board on September 1, 2020. She had also pleaded that she was not a member of the gang of Vikas Dubey, rather her husband was a relative of the slain gangster and they had gone to Vikas Dubey’s house on the day of the incident.

In the high court, the state government had opposed her bail plea on the ground that as per statements of the policemen, who survived the ambush, she actively participated in the assault.

She had been married to Amar Dubey, just three days before the Bikru incident took place.

Talking to reporters, Khushi said, “I was picked up by the police on July 4 and sent to jail on July 8. I cannot even describe what I suffered in those four days.”

On July 3, 2020, a police team had gone to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. The gangster and his men opened fire at the team which led to the death of eight police personnel.

Vikas and five of his aide, including Amar Dubey, were killed in back-to-back encounters in the following week.

