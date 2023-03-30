ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on ‘Aashiqana 3’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Naaginn’ actress Khushi Dubey, who is now seen playing the role of ‘Chikki’ in the third season of the web show ‘Aashiqana’, shared her experience of getting injured on the sets while performing an action sequence with co-actor Zayn Ibad Khan.

She said: “There was a very difficult sequence where Zayn and I had to come down along a building under construction using a harness. We had to keep our body balanced and were completely dependent on the ropes and the harness. I have not done this before. This was the most fun sequence because it gave me vibes like the ones in ‘Khatroon ke Khiladi’.”

Khushi, who is known for her work in ‘Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Kasamh Se’ and ‘Rakhi, Atoot Rishtey Ki Dor’, added that even after getting a deep cut on her skin, she was so involved in the scene that she continued to shoot without taking a break.

“Accidentally, a rope pierced through my flesh, near my upper arms. Zayn and I were being pulled up, which is why the rope tore my skin and I got a cut. Still, I was so much into the scene that I didn’t realise it. I didn’t feel the pain at that time, but later I could feel it. The pain was worth it. I am glad it worked out well.”

Directed by Gul Khan, ‘Aashiqana 3’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230330-140803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal brings alive story of ‘Sardar Udham’ in trailer

    Farah Khan on how she asked Govinda to choreograph SRK

    ‘Bigg Boss 15′: Contestants’ family members being brought inside the house?

    Pranitaa Pandit: Negative or grey characters interest me the most