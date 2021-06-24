The late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Thursday afternoon shared a sunkissed picture with her elder sister, actress Jhanvi Kapoor, set against a picturesque sunset background.

In the image, the sisters are seen enjoying a sundowner at a plush restaurant during one of their travels abroad.

Khushi expressed her feelings for Janhvi in three words: “Love you sometimes.”

Janhvi wittingly commented: “Oh wow can you come here and give me attention then.”

She looked pretty in a blue ombre shirt, while Khushi’s black off-shoulder woollen shrug complimented her minimalistic makeup.

Khushi aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy.

