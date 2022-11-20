‘Naagin 3’ actor Khushwant Walia, who plays the character of Yash Jindal in the show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’, said that the project has given him much. The actor added that being a part of a popular show becomes a game-changer for any actor and the same happened with him.

“When the show is popular and loved by everyone, I feel that it gives you financial stability as well. Also, when your show is running for a year, I feel daily soap can be a complete life-changer. Tomorrow, if you have a low phase in your career, then you might get that one show that changes everything for you. It gets you back on track and on the TRP chart.”

“With TV, there is stability and a lot of comforts because you are shooting for 20-25 days a month and you became a household name. In today’s time where we are influenced so much by social media, you become very popular on that platform as well and from there also you start earning,” he said.

Khushwant has acted in daily soaps such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’ among others.

He added: “It feels great to be a part of such a prominent show because it has a wonderful team. Everyone is so fun-loving and cooperative and nobody has any attitude issues. It’s a great team, from the technicians to the creative people everyone is friendly. The current track has some kind of social messages as well which is very important in today’s world and that makes the show different and that makes me even more privileged to be part of ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’ which is not only entertaining but at the same time, has some kind of strong message through its story as well.”

Talking about how he bagged this role, he said: “I got a message from the casting team and the production. First, I sent them the audition from home and I was shortlisted and called for the shoot. There were couple of more actors for the mock shoot and later they told me that they really liked the performance.”

Of course, joining a show mid-way is not easy.

“Approaching a new role and entering a show is challenging as you are entering a new energy. All the people around you know each other from day one. You need to form a rapport with everyone and understand the flow of your character very quickly. You don’t have time to build your character. My track is picking up and has started shaping up well and I am looking forward to some challenging scenes,” he said.

On bonding with the lead cast of the show and other co-actors, he said: “The entire journey till now and the bonding with the actors has been really amazing. I didn’t take much time to connect with everyone and they also didn’t take much time to reciprocate. They all are very grounded. Shaheer Shaikh and Hiba Nawab have a good body of work and experience. Pallavi ma’am (Pallavi Pradhan), Mehul Sir (Mehul Buch), Suruchi Adarkar are great actors. My favourite moment in the show would be when I connected with them so well and our moments together. Since day one of my shoots, there was this comfort that I felt with them.”

