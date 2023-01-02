BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Kia logged 47.7% growth in 2022

Car maker Kia India on Monday said it had closed 2022, clocking 47.7 per cent growth over 2021 with sale of 336,619 units.

The company had dispatched 254,556 units for the Indian market and exported 82,063 units.

Kia India registered 15,184 unit sales in the domestic market last month.

In the domestic market, the Seltos logged sales of 101,569 units in CY2022, the Sonet 86,251 units, the Carens 62,756 units, the Carnival 3,550 units, and the EV6 430 units last year.

“Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, COVID-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country,” Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales & Marketing said.

