Kiara Advani is busy promoting her soon to release movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with co-stars Karthik Aryan and Tabu. The movie has been dubbed as horror comedy and is the second instalment in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

The actors have repeatedly stressed the facts during promotions that even though the title is the same and there are references to ‘Manjulika’ in the movie, this is not a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel as central cast. This movie was a Hindi remake of the very popular 1993 Malayalam movie, ‘Manichitra Thazu’, which starred Shobana, Suresh Gopi and Mohan Lal.

Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is slated to release in cinemas on May 20, 2022. The actress, who has been a part of remake movies revealed in a recent interaction with Indian Express that right now she would hesitate to take on a role in a remake movie mainly because the original movies are readily available on OTT platforms for audiences to watch.

In her chat she said, “I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I’d think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform because I feel I can watch it.”

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress said that even she watches movies dubbed from other languages. She added, “But if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline, because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience.”

Kiara stayed away from the South movies Vs Hindi movies by saying that it was all about telling a good story.

Workwise, soon after the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kiara will be seen in the comic-drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo‘ with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maneish Paul. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ will release in cinemas on June 24, 2022.

Besides these she will also be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ which stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pedhnekar. She is also a part of a Telugu movie RC-15, where she will share screen space with Ram Charan.